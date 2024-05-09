Kelly Osbourne Confuses Fans With Kim Zolciak Look in IG Photo
Kelly Osbourne Hijacks Kim Zolciak's Hair/Face ... Leaves Many Fans Confused
Kelly Osbourne had many of her fans scratching their heads Thursday, believing she was Kim Zolciak because it was virtually impossible to tell the two apart.
Here’s what happened … celebrity hairdresser Laura Rugetti posted a photo of Kelly on Instagram, which was the spitting image of Kim -- hair, face and all.
Talk about having an AI moment — but the only difference was Kelly’s picture was actually real and it faked out a bunch of her fans who rushed to comment on her headshot.
One wrote, "I was gonna say Kim Zolciak is doing too much." Another said, "thought this was @kimbiermann." And still others directly tagged Kim in their total bewilderment.
Now, we can't be sure how all this came about … but Kelly has recently been promoting Emsculpt, which she says is the perfect body solution for tightening loose skin after rapid weight loss. In one 30-minute session, Kelly uses a device to wipe out fat cells and build muscle.
She even uploaded a video, showing herself getting the procedure with a caption that read, "Time for this mama to get lifted and toned - without lifting a finger!"
What’s interesting is Emsculpt is not only for body contouring, but there’s also another version of it for the face called Emface. And Kelly has been a major proponent of Emface, praising it on IG as "the best needle-free lift."
Kelly has also lost a lot of weight -- 85 pounds -- after the 2022 birth of her son Sidney, whom she shares with boyfriend Sid Wilson. While many speculated Kelly was using the weight loss drug Ozempic, she announced she went through gastric sleeve surgery to drop the weight.