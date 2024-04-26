Kim Zolciak Fires Back at Critics of 'RIP' Kroy Post, She's Sick of BS

Kim Zolciak's over all the lies and accusations following her clickbait "RIP" post ... saying it wasn't about her estranged hubby Kroy Biermann dying, but actually about the death of their relationship.

The 'RHOA' star kept the drama train chugging ... sharing another B&W IG post with Kroy, and venting in the caption, "EVERY DAY it's always something new. I'm tired of so much BS being thrown my way. So you want to know 'what died?' Here's the truth..."

Kim urged everyone to hit up the link in her bio, which redirected to a site that's clearly paying her for clicks, where users read her defense ... "I used a picture of BOTH of us and said #RIP — and, frankly, the end of my relationship was like a death of sorts so #RIP to that."

KZ added the old 2023 article linked to the "RIP" post again had nothing to do with Kroy biting the dust ... instead, it was a "tribute to many we've lost this past year" -- And, according to Kim, the loss of her marriage qualifies.

To those who got their feathers ruffled by her post, Kim raged ... "Do you actually think if Kroy died -- even with all of the issues we've had -- my first instinct would be to go to my Instagram and post #LinkInBio with his pic and #RIP attached?"

Translation: Get serious and get lost!

Of course, Kim might need to do some damage control at home, too, as her daughter Ariana Biermann admitted on TikTok she almost had a heart attack when she saw the post.

Ariana said her mom's post gave her some serious secondhand embarrassment. But hey, you'd think she's gotta be used to all the drama since Kim and Kroy split in 2023.