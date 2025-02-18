Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Finally Sell Georgia Mansion for $2.75M

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann can finally shut the door on their Georgia mansion saga -- it’s officially sold, more than a year after it hit the market ... TMZ has learned.

The Milton mansion, originally listed for $6 million amid their messy 2023 divorce, finally found a buyer for $2.75 million last month ... after what felt like an eternity of price cuts and auction threats.

They may not have gotten their asking price, but since they bought the mansion for under $900K in 2012, they still made a profit -- and that's a win considering their ongoing financial situation.

Another silver lining for Kim and Kroy is that they managed to find a buyer just in time -- because the mansion was on the brink of going to auction in December, but it never happened.

As we’ve reported, the pair had managed to delay foreclosure on the estate multiple times.

The sale puts an end to the ever-increasing drama in the bitter relationship over the house -- many times including in December, police were called to the residence to deal with a dispute over personal property. The couple both accused each other of stealing. Police body cam video captured the scene, as Kroy blocked a moving truck with his own vehicle.

As we reported ... Kim and Kroy secured their own, separate rental houses not far from the former marital home.