Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Swap Theft Accusations in Moving Spat, Body Cam Video

Play video content TMZ.com

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's final days in their home were far from peaceful ... and we have the police body cam to prove it.

As you know, cops were called to intervene back in December when Kroy chose to block Kim's moving truck with his car ... to prevent her from taking off with any of their shared property, which he felt he was entitled to.

Yet, as new police body cam footage obtained by TMZ shows ... Kim hurled her own accusations of theft at Kroy during the moving day debacle.

Watch the video ... Kim tells the responding officer that she's packed up her remaining items in response to Kroy previously making off with their belongings while she was out of town.

Kim says Kroy allegedly swiped everything he could, including their "pots and pans" ... declaring many of the surviving items were hers from before she was married to KB.

She says she has a court order allowing her to pack up what's left of the property ... though, doesn't appear to provide the paperwork to the officer.

Kroy, who is lingering in the background of the video, defends his decision to block the moving truck -- which prompted the 911 call in the first place. BTW, you can give the audio a listen for yourself below!!!

Play video content

Both Kim and Kroy receive quite the talking to by the authorities, who remind the couple they should enlist their legal representatives regarding the ongoing property dispute rather than calling the cops.

As they put it ... there's a right and wrong way to go about this -- and they keep choosing the wrong way!!!

Kim and Kroy are no strangers to calling the police on each other ... with local officers responding to their Georgia-based home several times since they first separated in 2023.

The estranged spouses have faced a series of financial issues amid their marital woes, including their house being foreclosed upon ... though, it has yet to be auctioned off.