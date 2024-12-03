Kim Zolciak Accuses Kroy Biermann of Throwing Her to Ground, Kids Deny Claim

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Thanksgiving holiday had plenty of family drama ... we've learned cops were called after the estranged couple got into a heated exchange in front of their kids just before Turkey Day.

In a new incident report obtained by TMZ ... the Milton Police Department explains they were dispatched on Wednesday to Kim and Kroy's Georgia home -- which is set to be auctioned off today -- for a domestic violence call.

Per the report, Kim says she and Kroy got into a tense argument while taking curtains down in their home ... with "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum painting her estranged hubby as the aggressor. She claims Kroy got confrontational with her, resulting in him physically removing her from the ladder by throwing her to the ground.

Cops say Kim was vehement that she was hurt during the exchange ... but officers say she refused to show evidence of any injury to first responders.

According to the report, the incident took place in front of some of Kim's children ... including one of her daughters, who spoke with authorities.

But cops say the youngster painted a very different picture from Kim's account ... stating KZ fell from the ladder during a disagreement with KB.

Cops say the child told them Kroy was the one initially taking down the curtains ... prompting Kim to get upset. Kim then allegedly got on the ladder and began removing the curtains herself -- before falling on top of Kroy.

When asked, cops say the girl said Kroy spoke with her and encouraged her to be honest with the police, but denied she was instructed on what to say.

Another one of the kids apparently told police they did not witness Kroy pull Kim from the ladder ... saying he came upstairs and interrupted the argument after hearing it unfold from down in the basement.

Play video content TMZ.com

According to the report, Kroy alleged Kim had attacked him from behind and struck him in the face.

Despite the contradicting statements, Kim stuck by her story ... leaving officers unable to determine who the "primary aggressor" was in the incident. No arrests were made.

The estranged twosome -- who are in the middle of a messy divorce -- were encouraged to steer clear of each other, although cops note neither were willing to leave the house.