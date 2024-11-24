Kim Zolciak Resorts to Selling Christmas Trees Amid Financial Woes

Kim Zolciak's selling Christmas trees ... though it's less like a Hallmark movie and more like a garage sale as she and her family face financial troubles.

The reality television star posted several photos of fake Christmas trees to her Instagram story Sunday ... but, instead of posting about putting them up with her fam, she says these trees gotta go -- and, interested parties should DM her.

It seems she's selling three major Christmas decorations ... including a more traditional $2500 tree covered in candy canes and garland and a beach-themed Christmas tree adorned in dazzling blue with faux starfish hanging from it.

The third decoration -- the big ticket item, if you will -- is three separate trees and 60 feet of matching garland ... for which Kim is hoping to get $4500.

As you know ... Kim's been slowly selling off items over the last year-plus as financial pressures have mounted -- including auctioning off designer wear, handbags and even soon-to-be ex-husband Kroy Biermann's shoes.

The biggest sale Kim and Kroy hoped to close was their home. They brought down their asking price on the home from $6 million to just under $4 million ... but, they still haven't been able to offload it.

Now, a foreclosure auction is set to take place in early December ... where the bank may just get a fraction of what Kim and Kroy wanted for it.

Play video content TMZ.com