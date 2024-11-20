Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann Told by Cops to Stay Away From Each Other

Cops Warned Pair to Keep Distance From One Another

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's most recent call to cops started when she allegedly tried to take a bunch of stuff from the house ... sparking verbal arguments between the two.

TMZ has obtained the incident report from police ... with officers saying they arrived at the house Monday and found Kim waiting, who they say asked them to stand by while she gathered some belongings from their shared Georgia mansion.

Milton Police say they told Zolciak to grab essential items and quickly leave the home ... explaining they couldn't wait around all day while KZ moved out.

They say they then approached Kroy ... who said he only wanted Kim to take the "female" items from the home.

As she was moving out objects, officers say she and Kroy engaged in a couple verbal arguments ... and, while no physical violence occurred, cops warned the couple to stay away from each other during the process.

BTW ... both Kim and Kroy told cops the other person stole items from them -- with Kim saying Kroy took an iPad and four security cameras while Kroy says she took a laptop and miscellaneous documents.

Play video content 11/20/23

As you know, cops have often been called to Kim and Kroy's home a number of times since they first began divorce proceedings back in May 2023. Body cam footage has come out from several other incidents.

Play video content TMZ.com

Of course, it looks like the two won't be living in their shared home for much longer. We broke the story ... the Biermann/Zolciak residence is scheduled to go up for auction December 3 after the two have repeatedly failed to attract buyer interest.