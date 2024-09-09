Kim Zolciak Claims Kroy Biermann Doesn't Pay for Anything, and Wants Her Back

Begging for Her to Take Him Back

Kim Zolciak is hitting back at estranged husband Kroy Biermann's claim she's dragging her feet on unloading their marital home ... claiming he's the one who isn't ponying up any money.

Photogs caught up with the Bravo personality at LAX, where she put her ex on blast for suggesting she's the problem amid their financial woes. As Kim put it ... Kroy doesn't pay for a single thing, as she's the one paying for the bills, their kids' clothing, most of the food, and everything else.

Watch the vid ... Kim even suggests her daughter Brielle, who Kroy legally adopted in 2013, has done more to contribute to the family's overall finances.

Kim has no kind words for her estranged hubby, who she accuses of playing games, since he's allegedly unhappy with their breakup ... suggesting he's recently asked her to reconcile.

She added ... "He said if I ever divorced him he would destroy me publicly."

As TMZ previously reported ... Kroy asked a judge last week to give him the power to force the sale of their marital home in Georgia ... accusing Kim of passing on serious offers and racking up expenses, despite the foreclosure deadline looming over their heads.

Kim has made it clear this isn't the case ... saying she doesn't consider a $3.5 million offer on a $5.5 million home a reasonable one.

One thing is for certain ... there's no love lost between these two.