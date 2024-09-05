Kroy Biermann Wants to Force Sale of Marital Home Amid Kim Zolciak Divorce

Fresh drama in the Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak divorce ... Kroy wants the judge to give him the power to force the sale of their Georgia mansion without Kim's input before it's foreclosed on ... and he's taking shots at her spending habits.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Kroy claims their marital home is set for foreclosure next month ... but he says Kim is still scoffing at offers on the property, and racking up unnecessary expenses at a time when money is tight.

As TMZ reported, Kroy and Kim have reduced the price of their home down to $3.95 million ... but he says there haven't been any takers at that price ... and now Kroy says Kim balked at a $3.5 million offer he thinks a buyer is willing to pony up ... because she insists she won't take a dime under $3.85 mil.

Thing is ... Kroy says the IRS has a $1.32 million lien against the home, their mortgage lender is owed about $2.2 million and there's another lien for $250,000 on a home equity line of credit ... not to mention 3 attorney liens.

Play video content Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International

Kroy claims Kim won't consider the $3.5 million offer despite all this ... saying any sale under $3.5M would leave her with no money to buy a new home.

The former NFL player says Kim's "rallying cry for poverty is falling on deaf ears" ... claiming she is buying $400 bottles of wine by the case and spending big on clothes, plastic surgery, online gambling and going out almost every night.

Kroy says he's on the hook here and his back is against the wall as an October foreclosure looms ... he says his credit will be negatively impacted if there's a foreclosure because it's his name on the mortgage.