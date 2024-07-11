Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Divorce Trial Date Set

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann finally have a date for their divorce trial ... though the court's directing them to try and hash out a settlement through mediation before it kicks off.

TMZ has obtained legal documents setting the estranged couple's divorce trial for November 5 and November 6 in Atlanta's Fulton County Superior Court.

That said, the couple's been directed to try and hash out their issues regarding the split in a mediation session. They have until September 25 to do so, and it looks like they'll head to trial if something can't be worked out during the mediation.

With a trial date set, it seems the divorce saga will finally come to an end soon. Of course, we've followed their tumultuous ups and downs for a while, first kicking off back in May 2023 when the two raced to the courthouse to file divorce petitions.

The two called off the divorce and tried to reconcile that summer, but Kroy refiled in August -- a move Kim initially objected to by saying the two were still having sex.

The couple's made multiple calls to 911 in the past year ... most recently in May when Kim accused Kroy of stealing her phone -- and body cam footage showed the two arguing over whether KB really did have her phone.

Play video content

Financial troubles have also mounted ... resulting in multiple lawsuits over alleged unpaid credit card bills and a battle to stop the bank from foreclosing on their home.

Play video content