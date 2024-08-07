Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Slash House Price By Another $250K

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are desperate to sell their mansion ... 'cause they slashed the price again -- taking another quarter-million-dollar chunk off recently.

The embattled couple's Georgia home is still stuck on Zillow ... and, they took $250K off the price Wednesday -- two months after slicking $300K off asking. The house is now listed for $3.95 million.

We've followed the house price closely ... they lopped $500K off the price in December 2023, and then a cool mil in January -- so, the market for the impressive abode just ain't there. All told, they've dropped their asking price by more than $2 million since the first listing.

Remember ... the two made a deal in June to stave off foreclosure -- reaching an agreement with the bank to buy themselves time to get rid of the property. The bank gave them 90 days ... but, the clock's ticking ... and time runs out August 26.

If they can't sell the house and pay the bank by the 26th, the two won't be allowed to prevent a foreclosure ... and the bank will sell the pad for pennies on the dollar.

Far from Zolciak and Biermann's only financial woes ... with debt collectors and the IRS circling their wallets -- all with the couple's divorce trial looming.

The trial is set for November 5 and 6 if the couple can't reach an agreement in mediation soon ... and -- given the explosive nature of their relationship recently -- it seems unlikely they'll come to an accord.

