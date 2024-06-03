Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Reach Agreement in Foreclosure Case

... Not Out of the Woods Yet

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have delayed foreclosure on their home -- reaching an agreement with their bank to buy themselves a little time to unload it ... TMZ has learned.

In court docs obtained by TMZ ... Truist Bank agreed to cease foreclosure proceedings for the next 90 days ... meaning the estranged spouses can try to sell the property without the bank stepping into foreclosure on it.

But, if they fail to sell the home and pay back the bank by August 26, TB can resume foreclosure proceedings.

Additionally, if they don't pay back the bank in time, the order specifically says Kim and Kroy will NOT be allowed to hinder or prevent a foreclosure ... so, this really does seem like their last chance to avoid foreclosure.

You'll recall ... the saga surrounding their house in Milton, Georgia kicked off in October -- when the pair tried to sell the home for $6 million but apparently came up empty. They face serious financial woes, fighting off everyone from the IRS to debt collectors.

The Georgia property has also been at the center of Kim and Kroy's nasty divorce battle, as a judge divvied up the residence -- in an attempt to prevent drama.

The order hasn't been wildly successfully, however ... as Kim recently claimed Kroy stole her phone and locked himself in the primary bedroom just this past spring -- and it was all caught on body cam video.