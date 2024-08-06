Chet Hanks & Kim Zolciak's Flirting On 'The Surreal Life' Heats Up

You Can Cut It With a Knife!!!

Kim Zolciak and Chet Hanks are setting the small screen ablaze with their fiery flirtation on "The Surreal Life" ... so the buzz about their sizzling chemistry is spot on.

Kim concedes she feels like she's living in La La Land ... reveling in the distraction Chet provides amid her tumultuous divorce from Kroy Biermann.

Kim reveals in a confessional Chet’s laugh is her ultimate weakness ... and moments later, she’s seen sliding a mysterious card under his door with the message, "Let’s Kollab."

The K in "Kollab" is Kode -- get it? Is this a deal over peanut butter and bananas? Or something more ... steamy?

The clip reinforces our reporting that other housemates thought Kim and Chet's chemistry was palpable. Nonetheless, we're told they never hooked up ... but we're not necessarily sold on that.