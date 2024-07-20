Chet Hanks Explains Why He Finally Caved To Reality TV Offers For 'Surreal Life'

Play video content TMZ.com

Chet Hanks is explaining why he's finally doing reality TV after years of offers coming his way ... and Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are a big reason why he's popping his cherry.

Chet tells TMZ ... he turned down tons of reality TV opportunities over the years because the shows felt too negative, dramatic and messy ... until MTV came calling with a spot on "The Surreal Life."

After doing his homework and vibing with the producers, Chet says he felt good about joining the cast ... and a discussion with his parents pushed the deal across the finish line.

Chet says his famous fam all agreed 'Surreal Life' would be a big opportunity for him ... and the MTV show felt better for his image and career than a lot of the other offers that ended up on his desk.

When "Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets" premieres Monday night at 9 PM ET on MTV ... Chet says Tom and Rita will be tuning in ... and they'll be following along all season.

Based on his experience here, Chet says he's open to doing more reality TV ... even though he's had a decent share of movie roles in his Hollywood career.

Chet gets flirty with Kim Zolciak in the 'Surreal Life' trailer, but as we first reported ... they never hooked up during filming.