Chet Hanks Says 'Cokeheads' Told Him to 'Chill Out' Amid Addiction

Chet Hanks is opening up about his past drug abuse ... admitting he went overboard with his cocaine consumption, going as far as calling himself a full-on "cokehead."

Tom Hanks' son addressed his issues with cocaine during an appearance on Bradley Martyn's "Raw Talk" podcast. As he put it, cocaine was the drug he had the biggest problem with and compared himself to Al Pacino's "Scarface" character, Tony Montana.

Chet recalled his addiction getting so bad that "known cokeheads" would tell him he needed to "chill out." He says he even knew who the veteran druggies were when he ran into them at clubs, so he'd hit 'em up for coke.

Chet admits he couldn't get enough at the time.

However, Chet's addiction took a toll on him ... as he explained the drug was really bad for his heart and mental health.

He added ... "It’s terrible. It eats away [at you]. You just, like, wither away ’cause you can’t eat, you can’t sleep."

This isn't the first time Chet has spoken out about his addiction struggles, which he's dealt with since he was a teen. Remember, in 2015, Chet announced he had gone to rehab for snorting coke and smoking crack.

He also admitted to selling the drug at the time.

Chet, who is a dad to 8-year-old daughter Michaiah, appears to be doing much better these days ... and maintains a close relationship with his A-list father and mother, Rita Wilson.