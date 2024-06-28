Video Shows Kim Zolciak and Chet Hanks' On-Set Flirtation

Kim Zolciak's found herself a flirtatious escape from all her marital struggles ... in the arms of one Chet Hanks, and now there's video proof of their connection.

MTV dropped the first teaser Friday for "Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets," and in it, the former Bravo personality and Tom Hanks' son were filmed sharing a steamy moment.

Check it out ... Chet praised Kim's good looks, applauding the 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' alum as a "MILF."

Kim seemingly reciprocated Chet's interest, as she was seen leading him to a bedroom, and even shared an embrace.

The duo also shared a flirtatious look at another point in the promo ... as Kim beamed when Chet entered the villa.

Remember, TMZ broke the story in October ... as multiple sources connected to the show said Kim and Chet seriously hit it off while filming in Medellín.

Though production only lasted 2 weeks, we were told the castmates definitely had a connection ... with their flirty behavior possibly escalating to real feelings by the end of the trip.

The flirtation came amid Kim's breakup from husband Kroy Biermann, to whom she's still married ... though their divorce battle has been seriously messy.

Kim touches on her marital woes in the new sneak peek ... as she declares her divorce plans to costar Ally Brooke.

As Kim put it in the trailer ... Kroy did not want her to appear on the new season of 'Surreal Life' -- which also stars Tyler Posey, Macy Gray, O.T. Genasis, Johnny Weir and Josie Canseco -- and she wasn't happy about his stance.