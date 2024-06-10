Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kim Zolciak Ordered to Pay Target Credit Card Debt

Kim Zolciak Ordered to Settle Target Credit Card Bill ... & Then Some

Kim Zolciak's financial woes have gotten slightly bigger ... she's been ordered to pay off a relatively puny credit card bill from Target -- and though it's minor, she's still on the hook.

In court docs obtained by TMZ ... a Georgia judge issued a default judgment in March in favor of Target National Bank, which handles credit cards for the department store ... ordering KZ to cough up the almost $2,500 she owes -- plus over $100 in court fees.

Kim Zolciak late payment

As we reported ... Kim first opened a credit card with the retailer back in 2007, but TNB said she defaulted on her payments back in 2022 ... with her last payment of $500 being made in September. TNB claimed it demanded a payment from Kim, but she failed to clear her debt.

Kim didn't seem too stressed about their lawsuit, however ... as it looks like she never responded to the filing, resulting in the default judgment against her.

In comparison to her other debt issues, the $2,613.38 she owes in this case probably seems like mere crumbs to Kim.

Remember ... the 'RHOA' alum has faced a number of financial issues in recent months ... narrowly avoiding foreclosure on her home this spring. Kim and her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, reached an agreement with their bank ... buying themselves a little time to try to sell the place before the bank can seize it for good.

Safe to say ... Kim has bigger fish to fry than a credit card bill at this time.

