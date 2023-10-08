Kim Zolciak & Chet Hanks Get Flirty While Filming MTV's 'The Surreal Life'

Kim Zolciak was certainly havin' fun filming her reality show amid her divorce from Kroy Biermann ... hitting it off with Chet Hanks during production in Colombia.

Multiple sources connected to the show tell TMZ ... Kim and Tom Hanks' son were acting flirty toward each other while cameras were rolling in Medellín for MTV's "The Surreal Life."

We're told they really hit things off, with others in the house thinking they might've caught feelings for each other during the 2 weeks of production ... at least, that was the vibe while under the same roof.

It's unclear, however, if Kim and Chet ever exchanged digits before the show came to an end ... and it's unknown if they're staying in touch today, but one thing's for sure -- sparks were flying.

TMZ broke the story, sources told us Kim signed a deal to appear on the 8th season of the reality series ... joining folks like Chet, Johnny Weir, Josie Canseco, Ally Brooke and many more.

Play video content 9/28/23

She flew back to ATL last week after production wrapped ... and called 911 on Kroy a day later for allegedly snatching her cell phones.

Play video content AUGUST 2023 TMZ.com