Kim Zolciak Heading Back to Reality TV on MTV's 'The Surreal Life'

Kim Zolciak is coming to a small screen near you in the immediate future -- however, don't expect to see her on Bravo just yet ... you will have to switch to MTV to catch her and other stars -- including Macy Gray, Chet Hanks and Johnny Weir -- all on the same show!!!

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Kim has signed a deal to appear as one of the cast members for the upcoming 8th season of "The Surreal Life."

Of course, Kim won't be alone in the house, we're told in all, the cast includes Gray, Hanks, Ally Brooke, O.T. Genasis, Josie Canseco, and Weir.

Our sources say Kim and the rest of the cast flew to Colombia over the weekend where production begins this month.

If you didn't hear, 'Surreal Life' was resurrected for a new season last year -- this after being off the air since the mid-2000s. The contestants last season included folks like Dennis Rodman, Stormy Daniels, Frankie Muniz, Tamar Braxton and others ... a mixed bag, indeed.

Obviously, this development is coming amid a tumultuous time for Kim -- she's in the middle of a divorce (again) from Kroy Biermann, with whom she's gone back and forth over their marriage in recent months.

As we've reported, the latest there is that Kroy's dead set on ending it, despite Kim's apparent optimism about a rekindling.

Anyway, this 'Surreal Life' gig could certainly be seen as some welcome news for her. With Kim getting on camera again, it means she'll be collecting a hefty check from the network ... which could go a long way toward alleviating some of her financial burdens.

We're sure Kim will have no problem sinking back into reality TV ... she's a vet at this point. On top of 'Real Housewives' -- on which she starred for 5 seasons, she also had her own Bravo show, "Don't Be Tardy" for 8 seasons before it was canceled.