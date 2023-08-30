Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kroy Biermann Moving Forward with Kim Zolciak Divorce Despite Her Optimism

Kroy Biermann Sorry Kim, Divorce Still On ... Unfazed by Her Optimism

8/30/2023 1:00 AM PT
Getty Composite

Kim Zolciak is, at least publicly, acting like there's hope she and Kroy Biermann can resolve things, and he'll pull his divorce docs again, but he's not seeing it that way at all ... TMZ has learned.

We heard from Kim -- who was still wearing her wedding ring -- Monday at LAX, and she gave off very optimistic vibes when asked if Kroy might have a change of heart about his second divorce filing.

Well, we asked Kroy's legal team if he had any plans on pulling the divorce ... and they didn't mince words. Kroy's attorney, Marlys A. Bergstrom, tells us, "No, at this time, he is still moving forward with the divorce action."

It's likely a devastating blow to Kim, and unless Kroy's holding back information from his lawyer ... the estranged couple is definitely not on the same page about their future.

TMZ broke the story, Kim and Kroy filed separate divorce petitions back in May, but eventually worked things out and decided against the split in July.

However, s*** hit the fan for the couple this month, prompting Kroy to file for divorce once again.

Kim has yet to respond in court docs, but her tone at LAX was that of a woman who's confident everything will be A-OK. Might be time to rethink that.

