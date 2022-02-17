Chet Hanks Done Talking About Famous Parents, Becoming Personal Trainer

Play video content TMZ.com

Chet Hanks is closing the book on his famous parents after opening up about his upbringing with Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson ... he says personal fitness training is his next chapter.

Chet tells TMZ ... he's done answering questions about what Tom and Rita think about him, because he wants to be seen as his own person.

As you know ... Chet recently shared what it was really like for him growing up, explaining how there was a double-edged sword with privileged experiences ... leading to jealousy and envy from others.

Chet has his own success story with fitness, as you can see from the before and after pics. As for how he'd like to help others, it's more sophisticated than just barking exercise orders at a gym. He's creating custom workout plans for his clients, including nutrition. But he's also teaching meditation techniques. And, his work bleeds over into life coaching ... teaching people personal growth on Zoom calls.

Chet says his end game for others isn't just getting jacked ... it's also about creating a positive state of mind.

The dude sounds serious about personal training ... Chet says he's already amassed a client base in his program, Hanx Fit, and meets with people on Zoom over the weekends to help them with their workouts and nutrition plans.