Chet Hanks Dragged for Proclaiming "White Boy Summer" is Coming

There's this thing these days about reading the room ... and it looks like Chet Hanks skipped a chapter.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son blasted out his moniker for next season -- "White Boy Summer." To be fair, he says he's not aligning himself with Donald Trump or NASCAR ... nevertheless, he's getting dragged big time.

Chet's clearly playing off Megan Thee Stallion's 2019 hit, "Hot Girl Summer," but his riff is still problematic.

After explaining he'll be celebrating "White Boy Summer" in the spirit of Jack Harlow, he asks, "Let me know how you vibe with that." Well, his vid sent bad vibes around the internet.