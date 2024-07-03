Chet Hanks Condemns Bigots Using 'White Boy Summer' Catchphrase

Chet Hanks is hitting back at people using his "White Boy Summer" catchphrase to promote hate and bigotry ... saying they've warped his good intentions.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son reacted Wednesday to a New York Times piece highlighting the tagline's growing popularity among white supremacists.

As Chet put it ... he in no way cosigns the way his phrase has been co-opted by hate groups.

He adds, "White Boy Summer" is a lighthearted saying -- as well as a song -- which he described as "a celebration of fly white boys who love beautiful queens of every race."

Chet reiterates, if the phrase gets "twisted into [something] to support any kind of hate or bigotry against any group of people is deplorable and I condemn it."

It didn't take long for his fans to respond to his message ... as they applauded him for speaking out, and for clarifying where he stood on the issue.

Yet, this isn't the first time Chet has had to address his viral meme ... previously explaining on "Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan" that the catchphrase -- a play on Megan Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer" -- was meant to promote interracial relationships.

i asked chet hanks if he wanted to apologize to any marginalized communities pic.twitter.com/EEzD9VrtNs — ziwe (@ziwe) May 6, 2022 @ziwe

Chet, who's been accused of cultural appropriation for frequently speaking with a Caribbean patois, was also confronted by comedian Ziwe Fumudoh on her Showtime show when she asked if he wanted to apologize.

He refused at the time, as he believed he hadn't done anything offensive.

