Kroy Biermann Grilled by Cops on Body Cam, Dog Drama Has Neighbors Scared

Kroy Biermann is fuming, but this time it's not at Kim Zolciak -- he's pissed cops ticketed him over his dog escaping his yard, and new body cam footage shows him fighting tooth and nail to keep his cool.

TMZ obtained this video of Kroy's run-in with cops in late June outside the couple's Georgia home, where neighbors called authorities to report the Biermann's Cane Corso -- named Stone -- for getting out into the community and terrifying some folks on the streets.

As we first told you ... cops cited Troy for the dog getting loose, but now we're seeing exactly how he took the news when officers confronted him, and it's interesting.

Kroy sounds completely frustrated by the whole thing, and even reminds the officers he's in the middle of a very high-profile divorce from Kim -- noting the neighbors hate them right now.

Check it out ... KB also comes across as sorta standoffish, standing with his hands on his hips and grimacing as the officer rattles off the neighbors' allegations about his dog running amok.

You gotta see his attempted defense -- he played the HOA card, and therefore the whole neighborhood is his private property!

The responding officer isn't sold on that stance, and we know he got the ticket. Can't blame the guy for trying, we guess.

As for what Stone actually did during his jaunt around the 'hood ... one of the officers says the 3-year-old allegedly chased 2 different people, which got a small chuckle outta Kroy.

While he might've found it humorous, the neighbors certainly didn't -- we have their interaction with the cops, too, and they were clearly freaked out!

Mind you, this isn't the first time the cops have been called to Kroy's home over Stone. We broke the story in November ... a woman called the police after she said she saw the dog off-leash, and claimed it almost attacked her kids as well.