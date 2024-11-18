Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann Chop $300K Off Home Price as Auction Looms

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are making one last-ditch effort to unload their Georgia home, slashing the price in a bid to avoid it hitting the auction block.

According to online real estate records, the 7-bedroom, 11-bathroom mansion just got a $300K price chop ... bringing it down to $3.65 million.

With a foreclosure auction looming on December 3, it's anyone's guess if the latest price cut will do the trick -- especially since the mansion was originally listed for $6 million in October 2023, making this a major markdown.

The estranged exes' attempts to sell the property have been a roller-coaster, with the house first slipping into foreclosure 2 months before they filed their divorce petitions.

The duo managed to delay the auction for months, but their financial situation grew more precarious as they bickered their way through trying to live under the same roof.