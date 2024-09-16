Kim Zolciak Shuts Down Any Possibility of Reconciling With Kroy Biermann

Play video content BACKGRID

Love may be in the air for Brielle Biermann, but things are as icy as ever between her estranged parents Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann ... with KZ declaring there's no chance at a reconciliation.

Photogs caught up with the Bravo personality outside Craig's in West Hollywood, where she was grilled about her current relationship status ... including her situationship with 'Surreal Life' costar Chet Hanks and her divorce from KB.

Kim danced around commenting directly on a potential fling with Tom Hanks' son, noting she was all for his recent move to Nashville ... but made it abundantly clear she has zero interest in reuniting with her hubby -- even amid their daughter's impending nuptials.

Watch the vid ... Kim offered up a curt "no" when asked if Brielle's wedding could possibly bring her and Kroy closer together.

Kim's reaction isn't wildly surprising given their messy divorce.

As TMZ previously reported ... Kim took shots at her estranged husband earlier this month, after he alleged she was holding up the sale of their family home amid a foreclosure deadline.

Kim defended she was simply waiting for a serious offer ... claiming Kroy had nothing to worry about since she paid all the bills for their family.

Still, all this marital drama hasn't jaded Kim, who seemed eager to see her daughter wed to baseball player Billy Seidl. As Kim put it ... she loves Billy and is happy to see her daughter take the big step down the aisle.