Phaedra Parks Weighs in on Possible Kim Zolciak Return to 'RHOA'

Phaedra Parks is ready for Kim Zolciak to pick her peach back up ... telling TMZ she'd be ecstatic if "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum rejoined the fold.

We caught up with the Bravo personality outside the "Dancing With the Stars" studio ... where she was heading in to train for season 33 of the competition series. However, Phaedra made it clear she still has 'RHOA' on the brain ... as she's set to make her grand return to the reality show for its 16th season.

PP isn't the only 'RHOA' alum angling for a comeback ... KZ noted earlier in the summer that she'd be open to returning to the 'Housewives' franchise now that vets Phaedra and Porsha Williams are filming again.

Phaedra is already voicing support of the idea of Kim signing up for a new season ... declaring her "love" for the reality TV legend.

She added ... "I owe her a call. Kim, come back and play with the girls. We love you."

Kim's last appearance as a full-time cast member was in the middle of season 5, when she left the show to launch her own series, "Don't Be Tardy." Kim has returned here and there for cameo appearances over the years ... but it sounds as though she's prepared for a proper comeback.

It's safe to assume Kim could use the coin, too. As TMZ previously reported ... Kim and her estranged husband Kroy Biermann are duking it out in court over their Georgia mansion -- which faces foreclosure if they don't sell it soon.