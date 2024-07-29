Phaedra Parks Rejoining 'RHOA' After Kenya Moore Exit

Phaedra Parks is picking back up her peach ... 'cause the Bravo personality just announced her official return to "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" -- this amid Kenya Moore's exit.

The reality TV star -- who first appeared on 'RHOA' between Seasons 3 and 9 -- took to Instagram on Monday to confirm her return to the Bravo hit.

In the new IG upload, Phaedra can be seen holding the show's iconic token -- a Georgia peach -- while dressed to the nines in front of a private plane. She added ... "You called. I answered 🍑#RHOA #S16"

This casting update comes amid another big shakeup for the show, which saw longtime star Kenya Moore depart Season 16 early after a controversy.

As we reported ... Kenya was indefinitely put on pause after she allegedly showed posters of newcomer Brittany Eady performing oral sex.

While Kenya has denied the allegations, she chose to not return for the remainder of Season 16's production.

Phaedra is certainly an interesting choice by the network, as she infamously departed 'RHOA' after a scandal of her own.

ICYMI ... Phaedra was booted from the show after allegedly starting a rumor that costar Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, planned to drug and date rape Porsha Williams.

The attorney-turned-reality star was eventually revealed as the source of the troubling gossip during Season 9's reunion.

Following the scandal, Phaedra has been able clean up her image by becoming a fan favorite on other Bravo/Peacock projects, including "Married to Medicine," "The Traitors," and "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip."