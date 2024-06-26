'RHOA' Star Kenya Moore Breaks Silence on Season 16 Exit

Kenya Moore is speaking out amid the news she isn't returning for the remainder of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 16 ... assuring her fans she's doing just fine.

The Bravo personality took to Instagram Wednesday, hinting the full story behind her suspension and exit from the new season of 'RHOA' may not be out there. As Kenya put it ... she is grateful for fans' support but noted her "conscience is clean" amid the drama.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She continued ... "So many false claims hiding behind anonymous sources. All this conversation and no facts being reported. If a claim or source was valid, would they need to hide?"

Alongside the Instagram caption, Kenya shared a number of cute photos and videos of her daughter Brooklyn ... indicating her little one is her main priority right now.

She added ... "My life is blessed. Myself and my daughter will continue to thrive in a nontoxic environment where we feel appreciated and most importantly, protected."

TMZ broke the story ... Kenya is putting down her peach for the rest of 'RHOA' season 16 following her suspension over unveiling sexually explicit posters of newcomer Brittany Eady. Sources told us Kenya wasn't fired from the show ... as Bravo is leaving the door open for a possible return -- but the situation was investigated, and KM was found to be in violation of Bravo's code of conduct.

We're told Kenya feels wronged by the whole ordeal ... as she was allegedly threatened by Brittany before the poster drama -- with the word "gun" being uttered during one of their feuds. Though, sources close to production say there was never a gun present during filming.

Kenya's longtime costar, Kandi Burruss, came to her defense following the news of her suspension ... with countless fans voicing support for her as well.