Kenya Moore Not Returning to 'RHOA' Season 16 ... Weighing Legal Options

Kenya Moore is officially putting down her peach for this next season at least -- 'cause she ain't coming back to 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' ... and this could possibly turn ugly.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Kenya will not return as a cast member for the rest of production for the new season (16) after she was sidelined indefinitely for allegedly unveiling sexually explicit posters of newcomer Brittany Eady seemingly performing oral sex.

Now, we're told Kenya has not been fired from 'RHOA' ... instead, we're told both sides have agreed she's just gonna take a break from the show for now. Our sources say Bravo is keeping the door open for a future return -- however, we're also told Kenya is considering legal options at this point ... because she's not happy with how this whole mess unfolded.

In case you're unfamiliar, the drama all started when Brittany allegedly threatened Kenya earlier during filming of this upcoming season -- with Brittany allegedly using the word "gun" in a convo about Kenya during one of their feuds.

Sources close to production tell TMZ ... the claim Brittany threatened to use a weapon was in fact investigated -- but we're told it was never substantiated by the network. These same sources also say there was never a gun present during filming.

After that, Kenya ended up displaying NSFW posters of her co-star at her own hair spa grand opening while Brittany wasn't there. Bravo launched an investigation into this ... and in the end, we're told Kenya's behavior was found to be in violation of their code of conduct.

Despite this ... we're told Kenya still feels wronged -- with sources familiar with the situation saying her safety concerns are a huge part of the disconnect between her and the network right now -- and they're just not seeing eye to eye. So, two sides to this story obviously.

Kenya's former co-star, Kandi Burruss came to her defense following the news of her suspension ... so she clearly has 'RHOA' folks still in her corner.

Of course, Bravo has faced a number of issues this year itself, with the network being hit with separate lawsuits from ex-Housewives Leah McSweeney and Caroline Manzo ... which are being litigated in court right now.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In terms of what Kenya may or may not do next ... to be determined.