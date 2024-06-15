'RHOA' Kenya Moore Suspended Indefinitely Over Oral Sex Posters

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kenya Moore has been suspended from the show indefinitely ... this after she unveiled posters of newcomer Brittany Eady allegedly performing oral sex at her hair spa grand opening.

According to the NY Post ... Bravo was filming at the cast event where Kenya revealed the X-rated images.

Eady, however, was not present for the reveal.

The intimate photos were allegedly easily accessible online.

Apparently, Eady had allegedly made a threat to Moore involving the word "gun," sometime prior to the event.

But, according to the Post, Kenya was never threatened with a weapon and no weapon was ever present during the production.

An investigation into the matter was launched.

“I’m flabbergasted and floored 🤯,” “RHOA” star Drew Sidora, who was at the party, tweeted afterward.

Once the scandal was reported, Kenya posted on Instagram stating, “Believe none of what you hear and half of what you see. The truth always comes to light.”

Kenya then posted on X, “I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail. I have always been vindicated. I can’t talk about STORY even with people planting fake news #sweet16.”

Play video content TMZ Studios

Eady gave her own statement via Insta, saying ... “It’s never a good feeling being targeted or HAZED by someone I thought would embrace me into a new circle, that I never met.”

Eady continued, “For the record, I’ve never once had possession of any weapons or threatened anyone ever. I’ve never been to jail, in fight, or even had as much as a speeding ticket. That’s not my character. I am hurt by the narrative that’s being displayed. Wrong is wrong.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In Leaked audio from the event, you hear Moore allegedly saying, “You a paid ho. Brittany does escort. There’s an IG that put her emails out on blast; she charges $1,400 for an appointment. You not only a ho, you a cheap whore. You on covers of magazines being a thot. … You all of those things, OK? You over here on Snapchat. Yo Gotti was like, ‘Snapchat me that p—y,’ and you did!”