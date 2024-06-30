Shereé Whitfield Says 'RHOA' Is Sinking After Kenya Moore Exit

Play video content BACKGRID

Shereé Whitfield is not feeling confident about the future of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" on the heels of Kenya Moore's controversial exit, but says she knows exactly what/who the producers need!

The former 'RHOA' star was shopping in ATL, when she broke it down ... telling a photog the reality show is slowly sinking after losing herself, Kandi Burruss and now Kenya in recent months.

Shereé says she feels particularly bad for Kenya, who exited 'RHOA' after being put on pause for allegedly showing posters of newcomer Brittany Eady performing oral sex.

However, SW knows Kenya isn't going down without a fight, calling her former costar a "savage" -- and her advice to fans is to just sit back and wait for the drama to unfold.

TMZ broke the story ... Kenya exited season 16 of 'RHOA' early over the alleged NSFW drama with Brittany. Sources tell us Kenya was not fired from the show, though ... as we're told Bravo is leaving the door open for a possible return.

While that's Bravo's view, we're told Kenya is rattled by the whole situation, and she's weighing all options, including legal, in response to getting benched.

Kenya has since spoke out about the oral sex posters, saying the narrative out there is untrue. For now, she's focusing on maintaining a "non toxic environment" where she and her daughter can thrive.

But, Sheree says the whole ordeal leaves 'RHOA' producers in an odd position, because they no longer have any of the original cast.