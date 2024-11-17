Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's House Auction Date Set

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's house is finally going up for auction ... with a date for the sale scheduled December -- this after more than a year of trying to off-load the property.

We've checked online records and confirmed with sources ... the auction is set to take place Dec. 3, bringing an end to months of the couple asking the courts to push back the sale.

The house saga began in early 2023 ... when we told you Kim & Kroy's home was in foreclosure and headed for the auction block. This was about two months before the two filed separate divorce petitions.

The two were able to push back the official auction for many months ... all the while, Kroy claims they received offers that Kim scoffed at and put them in a precarious financial position.

Back in September, Kroy ran to a judge and asked that he be allowed to sell the marital home at a price he deems fit. Kim responded by telling a photog she pays for basically everything in the home ... and even her daughter Brielle ponies up more cash than Kroy.

Of course, Kim & Kroy have a fraught relationship these days ... all while still living under the same roof in the home. The cops have been called to the property multiple times, and Kim most recently accused Kroy of spying on her.

The 7-bedroom, 11-bathroom home sits on nearly two acres of land. The house itself is more than 15k square feet, and has a massive pool as well. Kim and Kroy dropped the price to just below $4 million in September -- though a buyer could end up getting the property for even less at auction.