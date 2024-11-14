Kim Zolciak, Chet Hanks Out at Jelly Roll Concert, Adding to Dating Rumors

Play video content

Kim Zolciak cozied up with Chet Hanks at a Jelly Roll concert, showing zero signs of cooling down those dating rumors -- even as her divorce drama with Kroy Biermann blazes on.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" was all about Tom Hanks' wild child at the show posting a ton of pics and vids Wednesday with him and some other pals, raving about how much fun she had.

In some pics, Kim and Chet were grinning for selfies, then there’s a clip of Kim leaning into Chet all flirty while they vibed to Jelly Roll ... later, the two went backstage to meet JR.

Of course, their whole "friendship" thing is a bit up in the air -- especially since their flirting really kicked into high gear during MTV’s "Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets," which aired earlier this year.

Their scenes together definitely back up our earlier reporting that other housemates couldn’t ignore the obvious chemistry between Kim and Chet while filming. But despite it all, our sources say they never hooked up.