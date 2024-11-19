Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Get Into Argument At Home, Cops Respond

Getty

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann got into a tense exchange at their Georgia mansion ... and cops had to intervene.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... police responded to Kim and Kroy's home Monday after someone called 911 and reported an argument.

Our sources say the responding officers spoke to Kim and Kroy and determined it was just a verbal exchange ... and there was no physical altercation involved.

We're told cops kept the peace, calmed Kim and Kroy down and took an incident report.

No arrests were made ... we're told cops determined a crime had not been committed.

Unclear what sparked the argument, but Kim and Kroy are going through a nasty divorce ... and cops have shown up at their doorstep a bunch during their relationship.

We reached out to reps for Kim and Kroy ... so far, no word back.

