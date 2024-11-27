Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Living In Separate Rental Houses

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's ongoing financial and marital drama has taken another turn — cause TMZ has learned the estranged couple is now officially living apart as their Georgia mansion heads to the auction block.

Sources with direct knowledge of the situation tell TMZ ... Kim and Kroy secured their own, separate rental houses not far from where their longtime marital home is. We're told their 4 minor children — Kroy Jr., Kash, Kaia, and Kane — will split their time between their parents' rental homes.

The two now living apart marks a significant shift in their contentious divorce saga, which has played out in court and in public. Until this week, the pair had been living under the same roof in their sprawling 7-bedroom, 11-bathroom estate, despite over a year of mounting financial troubles.

We broke the story ... the couple started moving out of the Georgia home on Tuesday. We obtained video of moving vans outside the couple’s soon-to-be-auctioned home. The property, which was initially listed for $6 million last year, recently had its price slashed to $3.65 million after several failed attempts to sell. The auction is set for next Tuesday.

Kim and Kroy’s financial woes, which include unpaid taxes and other debts, have been a focal point of their divorce proceedings. Despite these struggles, they’ve now taken the steps to lead separate lives — geographically.