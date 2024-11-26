Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Seem to Move Out Ahead of Home Auction

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann appear to be saying farewell to their family home in Georgia ... moving trucks are camped out in front of the estate as the auction looms.

Play video content TMZ.com

Check it out ... not one, but two massive trucks are parked on the Bravo personalities' property, with one situated on the street and another set up directly in front of the mansion in the driveway.

It's no secret Kim and Kroy, who are currently in the midst of a messy divorce, have been trying to unload their Milton residence amid ongoing financial woes.

In fact, just last week, the estranged twosome chopped an additional $300K off the price of their 7-bedroom, 11-bathroom mansion ... bringing the price down to $3.65 million after initially wanting a whopping $6 million.

The pair have pushed off foreclosure on the estate a number of times ... but their time in the house is set to come to an end next week. TMZ broke the story ... Kim and Kroy's house will be auctioned off on Dec. 3, bringing the saga to an end after over a year.

Whoever does scoop up the property is walking away with quite the deal, as the residence boasts 15,000 square feet, a massive pool, a chef's kitchen and a game room, among other notable amenities.

Kim and Kroy have not shared where they plan to settle down following the move ... but they'll have kids Kroy Jr., Kash, Kaia and Kane in tow wherever they go.