Kroy Biermann Working For Crane & Rigging Company Amid Money Troubles

Need Crane to Lift Me Out of Finance Problems ...

Kroy Biermann's trying to rebuild his life as he goes through a messy divorce and massive financial troubles ... and, what better way than to work with a company that builds stadiums!

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Kroy's got a new job -- joining Superior Rigging & Erecting Co. as their Crane and Rigging Coordinator.

Kroy's overseeing logistics ... working hard at "enhancing workflow efficiency" and "reducing operational bottlenecks." Translation: Kroy's gone full corporate -- obsessed with synergy and other white-collar buzzwords.

We're told KB's been working at the company -- which played a role in building the State Farm Arena and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and the Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, FL -- for a few months now ... so, we imagine he's learned the ropes of the place.

Of course, Kroy needs the 9 to 5 now that he's facing some major financial problems ... with multiple companies calling in debts he and Kim Zolciak have allegedly accrued.

Their mansion is also in foreclosure ... and going to auction next month despite the pair slashing the price from $6 million all the way to $3.95 million. No one has taken the offer yet though -- so, the bank's going to get what it can for the property on Dec. 3.

While Kroy's got his new career as an erector, Kim's still hustling up dough anyway she can ... most recently trying to sell fake Christmas trees on her Instagram.

The two are perpetually at odds these days ... with cops making regular visits to their Georgia home over the last couple years.

They moved out of their home this week ... with big moving trucks appearing outside their house yesterday.