Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Have Parking Issue at Home, Cops Respond

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's house was visited by police once again ... this time over a simple parking dispute -- TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... a moving company came by Kim and Kroy's Georgia home Sunday morning to move some of the last items out.

However, we're told Kroy parked his car in front of the moving truck so it was unable to leave ... allegedly because he didn't want Kim leaving with items he didn't think she should have.

Cops were called, we're told ... though this time the non-emergency number was used we're told -- not 911.

Our sources say officers arrived and convinced Biermann to move his car, allowing Zolciak to move all of items to her new house.

So, no huge blowout argument here it seems ... though it probably wasn't the smooth move out Kim was hoping for. We've reached out to both sides for more information on what exactly happened -- so far, no word back.

As you know ... police have made regular visits to the estranged couples residence since they filed dueling divorce petitions back in May 2023.

Most recently, body cam footage from November was released by police ... in which both Kim and Kroy accused the other of stealing -- so, arguments over who owns what have also been very common in recent days.