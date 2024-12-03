Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann Accuse Each Other of Stealing In New Police Body Cam

Play video content TMZ.com

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann accuse the other of stealing and spying in new police body cam footage from their latest police interaction in Georgia ... with cops telling them they can't keep coming to keep the peace in their nasty divorce.

TMZ obtained the police footage from the November 18 incident at the estranged couple's mansion in Milton ... where they were living together before their home went up for auction.

In the video, Kim tells cops she was at the home trying to get her stuff to move out ... and she accuses Kroy of stealing her iPad and some security cameras.

Kroy calls her a "pathological liar" and says Kim actually stole some of his stuff ... and the officers have to separate the former couple to try and keep things civil.

At one point, police seem to reach their breaking point ... with one officer telling Kim they can't keep responding to the home for divorce drama when it's not an emergency ... as is the case here.

As we've told you ... Kim and Kroy have gotten into tons of spats and police responses at their home are not out of the ordinary.