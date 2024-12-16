Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kim Zolciak Rips Kroy Biermann, Says He's Too Controlling

Kim Zolciak Kroy's Too Controlling ... Life Together Was Torture

Kim Zolciak is ripping estranged husband Kroy Biermann ... blasting him for being too controlling and making their time together traumatic.

The former 'RHOA' star was at LAX on Monday when a photog asked her about the latest police incident with her ex ... when cops were called to their Georgia mansion as the estranged couple moved out their last belongings.

Kim says Kroy's to blame -- he allegedly used his car to block the moving truck from being able to leave -- and she says he has a track record of being the problem.

They're going through a pretty nasty divorce and Kim says the last few years with him have felt like torture ... in part because he's way too controlling.

Kim says she's trying to take the high road here and not air all their dirty laundry for the sake of their kids ... but she says things with Kroy have been way worse than she's let on.

Frankly, we've seen plenty of nasty snippets from their relationship ... and it hasn't been pretty ... but Kim says that's just the tip of the iceberg.

