Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Parenting Plan for the Summer Revealed

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have their parenting responsibilities ironed out -- at least for the first few weeks of summer -- and, their little girl is getting some quality time with her grandparents ... TMZ has learned.

According to court documents, Zolciak and Biermann's daughter -- Kaia Rose -- should have headed to Montana earlier this week for at least three consecutive weeks ... without Mom and Dad.

Kaia's staying with Kroy's parents in the state ... but, she's supposed to have her flip phone on her at all times -- and, both her parents will get one 15-minute phone call a day with her.

Kroy has to hand over contact info for his parents and sister to Kim in case she needs to get a hold of them ... and, Kaia's definitely not a prisoner in the state -- 'cause her grandparents need to get her to an airport and send her home within 48 hours if she asks.

However, there's also a provision which allows her to have a conference near the end of three weeks with her parents in case she wants to keep on living that cowgirl life!

As for summer romances ... sounds like the court is putting a kibosh on that -- 'cause she's not to be left unsupervised with any boys around her age in middle school or high school. Guess she'll have to do what every teenager does when she gets back to school ... gotta get creative and make up a fake beau.

While Kaia's living it up in Big Sky Country, her brothers will be on the same parenting time schedule ... moving as a pack of three from their mom's place to their dad's.