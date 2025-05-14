Kim Zolciak Wraps Up On Vacay In Her Stringy Bikini

Kim Zolciak is a free agent and by the looks of her most recent bikini pics -- the reality TV star couldn't be happier!

Sportin' an ivory stringy bikini, Kim displayed her curves while on a tropical vacay -- wrapping up in an ivory stringy bikini!

As you know, Kim's been in the hot seat navigating her tumultuous divorce with former NFL player Kroy Biermann, but based on these stellar snaps -- she appears to be tying up loose ends swimmingly!