Kim Zolciak Breaks Down Onstage While Talking About Kroy Biermann Divorce

Kim Zolciak's relieved she's "finally free" from Kroy Biermann ... breaking down onstage while talking about her divorce -- and, clearly she feels like she's been under immense pressure.

The reality television star appeared at a live taping of the “Let’s Be Honest" Podcast Tour Kristin Cavallari, which is being filmed as a new reality show for E! ... and, they dove into Zolciak's divorce -- the first time KZ's really sat down and discussed it.

While we don't have video of the two diving deep into it ... sources at the event tell TMZ they chatted for a good 20 minutes about the topic -- and, at one point it got super emotional.

Sources tell us Kim broke down in tears during the chat ... and, she called Kroy a narcissist -- while firing back at claims that she has a gambling problem. She says she never went to a casino without Kroy, implying he gambles just as much as she does.

Kim also talked about all the cameras Kroy allegedly set up over the house -- and even in the bathroom -- to spy on her ... adding she feels she's "finally free" from him and can now talk about all of this openly.

As we told you ... Kroy got a new job late last year -- but, Kim says it was his first since 2015 when he left the NFL after eight seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. Since then, Kroy says she's been working and bringing in money to support their family even though she says he has money in his 401k he could spend.

As you know ... Kim and Kroy first filed for divorce back in May 2023 -- and, the last two years have been drama-filled. Cops repeatedly visited the Biermann-Zolciak house, which only recently sold for $2.75 million, to mediate multiple domestic disputes.