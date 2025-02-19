Kim Zolciak Wants Kroy Biermann to Undergo Psych Evaluation, Claims He May Have CTE

Kim Zolciak says her estranged husband needs psychological help ... and is asking a court to appoint medical professionals to evaluate Kroy to see if he has CTE.

The reality television star filed the document in family court Tuesday ... claiming she believes Kroy is suffering from the effects of chronic traumatic encephalopathy -- better known as CTE, a cognitive disease sustained by many former NFL players.

Zolciak claims Kroy -- who played football in the NFL for 8 years -- regularly devolves into profanity-laced outbursts about her in the presence of their four minor children ... and has even used physical violence against her. She's also accusing him of "extreme sexual promiscuity."

Kroy is also being accused of taking steps to stop the kids from contacting Kim ... including taking control of their cell phones.

In the filing, Kim cites a Boston University study that shows the prevalence of CTE among former NFL players ... with more than 90% of those who participated suffering from the fatal disease.

Based on the stats, Kim says, it's totally possible Kroy has the disease too ... and, Kim says it's time for the courts to step in and check.

Play video content TMZ.com

Worth noting ... Kroy asked for Kim to go through a similar psych evaluation back in 2023, shortly after he filed for divorce the first time -- saying her gambling problem had gotten so bad she needed to be looked at by a pro.

Obviously, this has been a very contentious divorce. Police were called to their shared residence repeatedly before they finally sold it this week. Kim has accused Kroy of spying on her, while Kroy has peeled back the curtain on Kim's alleged spending habits.