Kroy Biermann Files to Divorce From Kim Zolciak Again, She Moved to New County

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have proven their desire to get divorced knows no geographic bounds ... Kroy just filed another divorce petition to end her union with Kim 'cause she left the county.

The reality star filed the new document Thursday afternoon ... and, it notes Kim's living in a new Georgia county, so he had to file the paperwork again to get the wheels turning on the split.

On its face, it doesn't look any different from the divorce document Kroy filed back in August 2023 -- the second time he filed, after he and Kim nearly called off the divorce that summer -- but, it's adding an extra step to the already long legal process.

As you know ... Kim and Kroy have been trying to get away from each other for almost two years -- when the two raced to the courthouse to file dueling divorce petitions

Play video content TMZ.com

Since then, their relationship has been full of drama ... with cops making multiple visits to the Georgia home they just sold -- a home the bank nearly foreclosed on BTW.

Creditors have been calling in huge debts on the estranged couple ... and, Kroy has placed the blame squarely on Kim -- calling her a gambling addict, a claim she has vehemently denied.

Play video content TMZ.com

Earlier this week, Kim asked a judge to force Kroy to take a psychological test ... claiming he may have sustained CTE during his NFL career. Kroy previously asked a judge to force Kim to take a psychological exam because of the aforementioned alleged gambling addiction.