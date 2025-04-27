Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann, Timeline of Their Relationship Drama

Breakup Goes On and On (Video Timeline)

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's relationship started out as a dream ... but, beginning in 2023, their union turned into a nightmare -- with years of calls to police, verbal sparring and divorce filings during their acrimonious split.

Kim & Kroy met way back in 2010 ... welcoming their first child together the following year and getting engaged shortly after.

They married in November 2011, welcoming four children together ... and, Kroy even adopted Kim's two kids from a previous relationship -- a happy decade-plus for the power couple.

But, their relationship went into a tailspin in 2023 ... when they raced to the courthouse to file dueling divorce petitions after months of well-documented financial issues.

The two were locked in legal battles -- and verbal wars -- in the years after the filing ... and, we covered it every step along the way.