Kim Zolciak Reveals She's Dating Someone New, Says She's Very Happy

Kim Zolciak is ready for a relationship reboot … 'cause even though she’s still knee-deep in a messy divorce with Kroy Biermann, she’s telling us she’s already moved on.

Yup, we caught up with Kim at LAX Tuesday … and while she’s not exactly playing the field hard, she is dating one guy in particular -- and she’s loving life right now!

We tried playing detective, throwing out some key questions -- like whether he’s in entertainment or, like Kroy, a former athlete -- but Kim was keeping the secret safe.

She did drop a few juicy hints about her mystery man -- so check out the clip to see what details she let slip.

One thing’s for sure -- Kim says she’s feeling great, not just 'cause of her love life, but because her kids are happy and she’s got a new house, so things are looking up.