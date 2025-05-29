Ariana Biermann Sentenced to 2 Years of Probation in Georgia DUI Case

Ariana Biermann won't be doing any hard time after her DUI arrest ... because she only needs to complete probation and a few community service hours.

The daughter of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann received 24 months of probation and 40 hours of community service as part of her sentence earlier this month in a plea deal.

During her probation, the court is ordering Ariana to stay away from drugs and alcohol ... and, not to associate with anyone who possesses illegal drugs.

Ariana's probation can end earlier than the full two years ... but, no sooner than 12 months -- and, she's gotta keep her nose clean during that time, obviously.

Remember ... Ariana was arrested nearly three years ago in Forsyth County, Georgia, in August 2022 after she crashed into another car. She told cops she hadn't been drinking -- but, officers claimed she had a "noticeable sway" during the field sobriety test.

She was booked on misdemeanor DUI, misdemeanor improper/erratic lane change, and misdemeanor underage alcohol possession/purchase of alcohol.

Ariana's on-again, off-again boyfriend at the time, Hudson McLeroy, was also arrested on alcohol-related charges that day.