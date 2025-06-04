Ariana Biermann Says Parents Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann Took All Her Money

Play video content Bravo

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's money woes are nothing new -- but now their daughter Ariana claims she was dragged into the mess... 'cause they dipped into her cash too!

In a clip from her new Bravo show "Next Gen NYC," Ariana spilled in a video confessional she started raking in big bucks from IG brand deals at just 14 years old -- but never saw a dime, 'cause her parents pocketed the cash.

Ariana, now 23, looked gutted -- saying she isn’t even sure how much she made over the years, but it doesn’t matter now ... 'cause two years ago, she found out it was all gone.

Chatting later with her BF Hudson McLeroy, Ariana said she wishes her parents had kept her in the loop, especially now that she’s old enough to handle the truth. But instead? No money, house nearly gone, and trust totally shattered. That’s why she packed up and moved out.

She explained the drama’s even affecting her relationship with Hudson -- especially when Kim calls asking for cash. Hudson’s all for cutting her off, but Ariana said it’s not that simple ... not when her mom’s in the middle of a messy divorce from her dad and juggling four kids.